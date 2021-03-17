We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. RK_FLAT / Be-Fun Design + Yusuke Matsumoto architects

RK_FLAT / Be-Fun Design + Yusuke Matsumoto architects

Save this project
RK_FLAT / Be-Fun Design + Yusuke Matsumoto architects

© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Apartments
Meguro, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Text description provided by the architects. This is a 4-dwelling unit apartment of a wooden frame house in Ookayama, Meguro-ku. We aimed the apartment so that the people who live in this apartment and has a great deal of personality can coexist and communicate and the way of being like that will spread out to the community.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Seeking for the possibility of distance from the district and diversity way of living, we focused on the external elements such as the terraces, gardens, outer walls and studied on how to open and close the building. We plan to arrange terraces on the entire site including the building so that one’s living can be expand inside and outside continuously.

Save this picture!
Elevation - South
Elevation - South
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

In addition, each dwelling unit is planned in a different format (1 room, courthouse, laminated format, etc.) to accommodate various lifestyles. The building structure has an RC high foundation provided on the first floor as an external element (adjacent land external fence, concrete block fence, etc.), and a wooden frame one-story building placed upon it.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The RC high foundation withstand the horizontal force and makes it possible to reduce the structural load on the outer circumference and provide a wide opening. By actively incorporating the garden and surrounding environment (adjacent land and streets), people can feel the things outside closer.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Be-Fun Design
Office
Yusuke Matsumoto architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsJapan
Cite: "RK_FLAT / Be-Fun Design + Yusuke Matsumoto architects" 17 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958689/rk-flat-be-fun-design-plus-yusuke-matsumoto-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream