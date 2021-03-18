We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Salon Alper Derinbogaz Creates Songdo Library Proposal in South Korea

Salon Alper Derinbogaz has created an integrated and open proposal for a new library in South Korea. Named an honorable mention in the Songdo library competition, the project centers on education and innovation for future learners, and a flexible space in which knowledge, making and technology intermingle. The library was deisgned to be an environment that will facilitate the construction of new knowledge and ideas

Courtesy of Salon Alper DerinbogazCourtesy of Salon Alper DerinbogazCourtesy of Salon Alper DerinbogazCourtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz

Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz
Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz

As the team notes, Songdo aims to evolve as a city of education. "Reading, Making, Interaction, Play and Nature all contribute to a diverse learning environment that aims to foster the next generation of visionary thinkers."  The library was formed to be an extension and continuation of the ground, tracing the ecological heritage of the tidal flats and proposing an alternative urban texture integrated with nature.

Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz
Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz

The library was made to be an open and interactive place of learning that weaves together its surroundings and activates the social life of Songdo within a shared landscape. The library landscape is inspired by the history of the poet’s garden, a space where nature provides a "retreat from worldly troubles and where scholars may seek enlightenment and oneness with nature." The internal gardens provide views for the surrounding reading spaces, and open up in the summer months to extend the learning zones and bring readers closer to nature.

Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz
Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz
Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz
Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz

Alongside spaces for reading and both individual and group study, the multimedia maker’s lab provides an interactive approach to learning, with technology and craft workshops. The fabrication of the library would utilize 3D printing, emphasizes the relationship between reading, learning, creating and constructing. The hybrid structure is composed of 3D-printed concrete cores on a modular grid that emerges from the ground, creating enclosed spaces while also supporting a lightweight timber roof.

Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz
Courtesy of Salon Alper Derinbogaz

Design Team: Alper Derinboğaz, Enise Burcu Derinboğaz, E. Ece Emanetoglu, Yusuf Aras Kalkan, Pınar Kömürcü, Emmy Bacharach, İzel Beşikçi, Egemen Kaya, Nida Dilara Karışık, Nazlım Demir, Sena Karatoprak, Deniz Karadere, Mehmet Ali Azcan

Consultants: Dr. James W. P. Campbell, Satoru Sugihara, Levent Özruh, Ömer Kanıpak

News via Salon Alper Derinbogaz

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Salon Alper Derinbogaz Creates Songdo Library Proposal in South Korea" 18 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958679/salon-alper-derinbogaz-creates-songdo-library-proposal-in-south-korea> ISSN 0719-8884

