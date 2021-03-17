Azteca Pavilion Dining Room + Market / a|911

+ 14

Design Team: Ignacio Cadena + Jose Castillo + Saidee Springall

Project Team: Alejandro Peña + Iván Cervantes

Collaborators: Asoc. Concept Design, Jimena Antillón, Jorge González, Valerio López, Ángel Santos / C+A: Ricardo Bideau, Alberto Yapor, Judith Granados, Nora Cavazos, Rocio Flores, Susana García

Structure: Ing. José Fernando Alegre

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As a result of the redefinition of the image of TV Azteca, an architectural project was developed that would reinforce the new integral vision of the company with the creation of workspaces and offices intended for employees and executives to use indistinctively.

The approach resulted in a resolute intervention based on a single gesture (cover) that would host the program.

Space is contained in glass cubes of different sizes, all under the shelter of a large deck and connected to each other by a central walkway that distributes the new corridors and outdoor plazas. In this way, the horizontality of the hierarchies and the transparency are highlighted by making evident the several indoor usages.fr

On an existing concrete slab inside the main campus, the project deploys without relation to the exterior.

This situation required the design of construction solutions, such as the reduction of the quantity of civil engineering work that avoided excavations. Consequently, the use of metal columns enabled in the workshop was chosen, which optimized considerably the construction time.