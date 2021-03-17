We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Azteca Pavilion Dining Room + Market / a|911

Azteca Pavilion Dining Room + Market / a|911

Azteca Pavilion Dining Room + Market / a|911

© Jaime Navarro

  Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurants & Bars, Installations & Structures, Mixed Use Architecture
Mexico City, Mexico
  Architects: a|911
  Area:  878
  Year:  2016
  Photographs:  Jaime Navarro
  Design Team:Ignacio Cadena + Jose Castillo + Saidee Springall
  Project Team:Alejandro Peña + Iván Cervantes
  Collaborators:Asoc. Concept Design, Jimena Antillón, Jorge González, Valerio López, Ángel Santos / C+A: Ricardo Bideau, Alberto Yapor, Judith Granados, Nora Cavazos, Rocio Flores, Susana García
  Structure:Ing. José Fernando Alegre
  City:Mexico City
  Country:Mexico
© Jaime Navarro
Text description provided by the architects. As a result of the redefinition of the image of TV Azteca, an architectural project was developed that would reinforce the new integral vision of the company with the creation of workspaces and offices intended for employees and executives to use indistinctively. 

© Jaime Navarro
The approach resulted in a resolute intervention based on a single gesture (cover) that would host the program. 

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Plan
Plan
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Space is contained in glass cubes of different sizes, all under the shelter of a large deck and connected to each other by a central walkway that distributes the new corridors and outdoor plazas. In this way, the horizontality of the hierarchies and the transparency are highlighted by making evident the several indoor usages.fr

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
On an existing concrete slab inside the main campus, the project deploys without relation to the exterior. 

© Jaime Navarro
This situation required the design of construction solutions, such as the reduction of the quantity of civil engineering work that avoided excavations. Consequently, the use of metal columns enabled in the workshop was chosen, which optimized considerably the construction time.

© Jaime Navarro
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Fuentes del Pedregal, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

About this office
a|911
Steel

Cite: "Azteca Pavilion Dining Room + Market / a|911" [Pabellón Azteca Comedor + Mercado / a|911] 17 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

