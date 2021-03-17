We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Agro-Industrial Complex / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

Agro-Industrial Complex / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

© Norbert Tukaj

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture, Office Buildings
Babtai, Lithuania
  Architects: Audrius Ambrasas Architects
  Area: 5600
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Norbert Tukaj
  Manufacturers: Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Prodema, Reynaers
© Norbert Tukaj
Text description provided by the architects. Moving the Head Quarters for a corporation to an outlying district is a very bold move, even if the mentioned enterprise is in agriculture service. The biggest challenge was to create a certain environment that would invite and attract customers, guests, and employees to the building even in the middle of the countryside.

© Norbert Tukaj
Ground floor plan
© Norbert Tukaj
By analyzing the typology of agricultural buildings it becomes clear that these buildings have very distinct features, which are being formed by required function and programme. The main trait that stands out the most is a clear distinguishment between the front entrance and a „farmyard“.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
With this factor in mind, the idea of winter garden was developed in such a way, that it became a main element of the building, around which the whole life of its residents started to revolve. Winter garden is the main entrance to the building, from where building visitors and employees are distributed to their destinations.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
The Eastern wing of the building is the office quarters designed for administrative staff and company leaders. The western wing contains premises of laboratories and agricultural machinery repair. Winter garden and conference hall are designed using glued wood constructions. Facades are finished with natural veneer panels divided by aluminum profiles creating a regular and sophisticated pattern.

© Norbert Tukaj
Project location

Address: Babtai, Kaunas district, Lithuania

Audrius Ambrasas Architects
