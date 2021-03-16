We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Ottiqa House / Fabian Tan Architect

Ottiqa House / Fabian Tan Architect

© Ceavs Chua

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: Fabian Tan Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ceavs Chua
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Electrolux, Johnson Suisse, Thung Hing
© Ceavs Chua
Text description provided by the architects. A home set in the hillside of the affluent Bangsar area owned by a young couple, about to start a family. The brief was to accommodate a place that will provide a calm simple lifestyle. Initial observations of the former conventional terrace house of 24' x 90' were that it had a long driveway and typically dark interiors.

© Ceavs Chua
Plan - Ground floor
© Ceavs Chua
A design strategy on the idea of ‘extensions’ was devised, questioning its definition that morphed into an overall scheme of extending architecture through volume, voids, and openings. The house frontage; a bold T-shaped form is the car porch roof and entrance foyer. Upon entering from a side entrance door, a central cloister through the garden courtyard leads you into the home.

© Ceavs Chua
One begins to sense an extension of the internal to external horizontally but also vertically to the sky. The perforation of the trees through the architecture softens the space but also heightens the heavy contrast of linear lines. Extended voluminous garden rooms are naturally created to fulfill the requirements of security and privacy.

© Ceavs Chua
The ground floor has been transformed into open living spaces that open to secured external spaces as a refuge for fresh air. A central void area was also created to connect all the floors through natural light and ventilation. The bedrooms on the first floor also benefit, as an extension of spaces through windows.

Section
© Ceavs Chua
The new loft study sits on a former water tank slab and is accessed through a small spiral stair. From here, another flight of stairs leads to the open roof deck with a view of the commanding city skyline all around. Interestingly, a bathtub is also combined with a platform catered for any rooftop leisure activities. The new home serves as a self made prophecy that it may not be necessary to change or alter an idea for concepts to be fresh and new. Perhaps its boundaries just need to be ‘extended’.

© Ceavs Chua
Fabian Tan Architect
Residential ArchitectureHousesMalaysia
Cite: "Ottiqa House / Fabian Tan Architect" 16 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

