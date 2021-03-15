Henri Dunant Place / Espace Libre

+ 33

Contracting Authority : Communauté urbaine Grand Paris Seine et Oise

City: Mantes-la-Jolie

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. In Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines), the intervention area of the operation is located near major neighborhood shops (supermarket, fast food, and cinema) but also a recent project that has changed the appearance of this space. The latter, in the continuity of the supermarket, enlarges the perspective of the place Henri Dunant and now highlights the house of the sub-prefect. Today, the parking lot is in the heart of this square and the public spaces are separate.

The project, which is part of the Action Coeur de Ville program, therefore consists of making Place Henri Dunant largely pedestrianized and better connecting it to the city center via the neighboring Cours des Dames. In fact, the games and street furniture that will be installed are inspired by the urban codes of the Cours des Dames.

According to the wishes of the contracting authority, the new configuration of the site will limit unnecessary corners, a source of nuisance.