Office With a Patio / Office Shogo Onodera + HANNA INC.

Design Team: Office Shogo Onodera, HANNA INC., Tsukasa Okada

Architects: Office Shogo Onodera

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. It is an office relocation of an advertisement production company. The aim of this project was to create ‘the intersection of information’ by bringing the communication between three different sections together as one, who used to work in separate places.

In order to create high-quality interactions, we started off by understanding client’s demands and determining necessary functions, and re-evaluating them rationally, so that we could create a comfortable ‘void’ in the center of the office space.

The employees walk through this what’s called "courtyard” everyday and the doors to all the meeting rooms also exist in this void. This courtyard is a space of multi-function and is the center of all the lines of flow.

We hope that this void without a specific purpose given will make an opportunity for the users to be more initiative, and will eventually grow into a space where active discussions, ideas and communication will be generated, which is believed to lead the enterprise itself to grow.