Flexible Outdoor Dining Spaces with High-Quality Canopies for All Seasons

Save this picture! 25 Lusk Rooftop Restaurant in San Francisco, California. Image Courtesy of ShadeFX Canopies

When it comes to dining, drinking, and entertaining, outdoor spaces have overtaken all other venues. In the wake of concerns about hygiene and social distancing over the past year, patio and rooftop areas have become a crucial part of the hospitality industry. Fortunately, there are many innovative ways to make patio spaces that are comfortable and outdoor-friendly, not just during the summer but in any season.

ShadeFX manufactures innovative and versatile retractable shade solutions. Fully customizable and at the heart of every project, the patented ‘Single Track’ systems provide unrestrictive coverage for some of the world’s premier commercial, residential, institutional, and municipal properties. Below are several examples of spaces that have been designed to create an optimal outdoor dining experience.

Save this picture! ShadeFX uses a custom "single-track" system. Image Courtesy of ShadeFX Canopies

Protection

When outdoor dining areas are exposed to harsh conditions, it can ruin the experiences of customers and cause businesses to be at the mercy of the weather. ShadeFX's canopy solutions mitigate the risk of inclement weather. With high-quality materials which are rain-proof, fire-resistant, and able to withstand hurricane-force winds, there is nothing left up to chance. Canopies can be customized to suit the needs of the surrounding climate and when bad weather hits, the patio space covered by the canopy will remain well-protected.

Save this picture! Waterproof fabrics and intelligent structure allows for rainproofing in all of ShadeFX custom canopies. Image Courtesy of ShadeFX Canopies

At Joia on Main Restaurant, three large structures, and retractable roofs were customized and installed, providing over 1,000 sq. ft. of sun and rain protection. The structures were painted black, complementing the exterior design. Mounted above the rafters are three 20’ x 18’ motorized retractable roofs in a Serge Ferrari Concrete fabric. Gutters line the outside edges and in between the structures for proper rain management. The waterproof fabric is also fire retardant, allowing Joia to mount heaters on the structure as the colder months approach.

Save this picture! Joia on Main Restaurant in Newmarket, Ontario. Image Courtesy of ShadeFX Canopies

Save this picture! The Serge Ferrari Concrete fabric. Image Courtesy of ShadeFX Canopies

Structure

The structure and shade provide comfort. Gone is the strain of competing for the relief of shade under a few small umbrellas, as the retractable canopy solutions offer complete sun protection for outdoor patio environments. The strong yet ergonomic structure allows for the canopies to remain fully open or closed, and the custom design for each installation provides functional adaptability for different usages.

Save this picture! The Crooked Cue Restaurant and Pool Hall in Mississauga, Ontario. Image Courtesy of ShadeFX Canopies

At The Crooked Cue Pool Hall and Restaurant, two 14’ x 18’ custom structures and retractable roofs were manufactured with Ferrari’s waterproof and fire-retardant fabric. The three vertical posts are secured to the deck joists with reinforced structural bolts, which allows for easy installation and removal at the end of patio season.

Adaptability

All-season patio spaces are a critical need that the restaurant industry has developed in the wake of COVID-19. Canopy solutions can be integrated with other systems like commercial-grade heaters, creating climate-controlled spaces. The high-quality fire-retardant fabrics that are used in each application are safe, adaptable, and allow for outdoor dining beyond the warm summer months.

At The Beach House Restaurant, three 20’x18’ retractable roofs with gutters were manufactured and installed, fully protecting the 1080 sq. ft. patio from harsh sun or rain. The fire-retardant Serge Ferrari fabric allows for built-in heaters to be added, providing much-needed warmth during the colder days.

Save this picture! The Beach House Restaurant in West Vancouver, British Columbia. Image Courtesy of ShadeFX Canopies

ShadeFX offers products in a range of custom styles and colors, which can be seen in the ShadeFX product catalog.