Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Nosara Teahouse / LOOP Design Studio

Nosara Teahouse / LOOP Design Studio

Save this project
Nosara Teahouse / LOOP Design Studio

© Andrés García Lachner© Andrés García Lachner© Andrés García Lachner© Andrés García Lachner+ 50

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Costa Rica
  • Architects: LOOP Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  214
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Acualogica, Adobe, Bella Vida, Biotile, Canet, Helvex, Keith & Ramirez, MAD Living, NAAS Interior Culture, Panelco, Procreate, Swissol, Trimble
  • Lead Architect:Marcos Villegas, Mario Zamora
  • Design Team:Jose Flores, Oscar Navarro, María José Picado
  • Country:Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Teahouse is a project located in Playa Guiones de Nosara, just 200 meters from the Pacific Ocean. Being in front of the sea is already a challenge in terms of materials and their maintenance, especially in the Costa Rican tropics of the intense sun or extreme rains, especially due to the speed with which the materials begin to disintegrate and this is exactly what the client devised for his home: “a house that is truly itself in ten years and not today”, that is, Patina.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Setting
Setting
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

The sculpted stone that scallops, the thin wood that lightens, the natural thatch that rots, the black steel that stains; the house ages with the terrain and mutates during the seasons with the giant Pochote tree that embraces the project. In this way, the house and the land have only characteristics of their own nature. The spaces are divided into an almost monolithic horizontal plane of concrete with high and thick walls that isolate sound and heat, floating from the ground in anticipation of floods, and a covering of thatch and wood both embody detail and invite us to look up, imitating the gesture we make in cathedrals and study the ceiling. The steel draws portals inside the house that indicate the transition between spaces and activities.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Teahouse is a house product of minimalist and practical principles of the client, among them the Pareto principle or the 80/20 rule in which it was decided to invest the highest concentration of area in an open and multifunctional ranch that would be used 80% of the time, free to read, cook, practice yoga or have dinner with friends. The roof hides a panel of high thermal resistance and the absence of enclosures opens the view to the trees and the breeze coming from the coast to achieve a space of well-being and comfort.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Materiality
Materiality
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

On the other hand, the remaining 20% ​​of the area is dedicated to the privacy of the "tea houses" or rooms, from which the project gets its name. The 4 by 4 m bedrooms are based on traditional Japanese tatami mats and become a bunker-refuge when required to provide privacy from the public-most area of ​​the house. The absence of traditional furniture implies an echo and internal sound bounce, therefore, sound damping efforts were made, and both the sliding windows and the ceiling address this issue. The openings of the wooden panels were designed and cut in a CNC router, hiding behind them an invisible panel of acoustic insulation.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Also under the influence of Japanese houses, the distribution of the house focuses on taking advantage of the boundaries and in this way generating a courtyard-home. There is future planning to modulate more “teahouses” and close the courtyard in its entirety. The spaces are aimed at its interior in search of serenity.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Teahouse is not yet finished, possibly in ten years.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LOOP Design Studio
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Nosara Teahouse / LOOP Design Studio" [Nosara Teahouse / LOOP Design Studio] 15 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958451/nosara-teahouse-loop-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream