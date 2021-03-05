Submit a Project Advertise
World
The Edge Office Building / Dub Architects

© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Edmonton, Canada
  • Architects: Dub Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Standard, Teknion, Toto, thyssenkrupp, Allwest Furnishings, Cascade Building Supplies, Christensen & McLean Roofing, DIRTT Modular Wall System, Eaton Halo, Envision Building Innovations, Halfen HIT, JA Solar, LumenWerx Via 2 Direct, SkyFire Energy
  • Principal Architect:Gene Dub
  • Design Team:Walter Di Tommaso, Norman Kloever, Stephen Smolski
  • Structural Engineer:Read Jones Christoffersen
  • General Contractor:T.C. Biggs Construction
  • Electrical Engineer:TWS Engineering
  • Civil Engineer:TWS Engineering
  • Landscape Architect:Design North Landscape Architecture
  • Mechanical Engineer:Vital Engineering
  • City:Edmonton
  • Country:Canada
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
Text description provided by the architects. The Edge, a 10 storey office building, built on a single 15m wide lot, features one of Canada’s largest solar walls. Its 560 photovoltaic panels provide 80% of the building’s electrical requirements. The building is connected to the city’s power grid, returning excess power on sunny days. The design incorporates both insulated triple-glazed and quadruple-glazed systems. The open floor plates are naturally lit by comfortable north daylight. The north windows require no blinds and the building requires little artificial light during the summer months. The ends of the building feature large thermally-separated balconies and solar screens to control sunlight.

© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
The development contains private educational facilities throughout seven floors and private office space on the top two levels. The ground floor engages the street with changing pop-up uses in the open lobby. Eighteen underground parking spaces are accessed through the condominium apartment parkade next door, eliminating the need for a disruptive ramp at ground level.

© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
The solar wall provides sustainable benefits and is a prototype for similar infill conditions. Here, the adjacent building to the south is a recently repurposed warehouse (also by Dub Architects) with no anticipated redevelopment for 50 years. However, the solar wall has a payback period of only 5-8 years, making the prototype highly feasible in comparable locations. The solar wall will save 26 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere annually.

© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
Plan - Fourth to eight floor
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
The flexible interior floor plate accommodates open planning or up to 10 enclosed offices along the north wall. Minimalist interiors kept construction costs very low. Heat pumps and lighting serviced from the dropped ceiling along the core allow for an unobstructed exposed concrete ceiling, convenient for demising. Air ducts are supplied along the beams and electrical floor outlets are served by ducts within the poured concrete floor.

© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
Project location

Address:Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

