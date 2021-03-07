flat|1 / unnamed studio

Submit a Project Advertise
World
Courtesy of unnamed studio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Valencia, Spain
  • Architects: unnamed studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects:Sarkis Araqelyan
  • City:Valencia
  • Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project flat|1 is an embodiment of vivid and, at the same time, controversial ideas. The main idea of the interior is to preserve the history of the place and add its own, new history.

Courtesy of unnamed studio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of unnamed studio

During the renovation project, we carefully considered the importance of preserving the original floors, vaulted ceilings, as well as other original details. The shade of the space is calm, with bright dominant accents; the combination of both eclectic interior decorations and modern techniques is another requiring theme of the project.

Courtesy of unnamed studio

For example, the kitchen was painted into a completely monotone gray, which allowed us to preserve the original brick walls of the building, but there is also a fully LED stretch ceiling above, the use of which brings us back to modern-day technologies.
It was also decided to reinforce the old load-bearing walls with metal beams. They also form the visual "raw" appearance of the room, becoming part of the design.

Courtesy of unnamed studio

