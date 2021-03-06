Submit a Project Advertise
World
Sunshine Beach House / Teeland Architects

Sunshine Beach House / Teeland Architects

© Emma Bourne

  • Architects: Teeland Architects
© Emma Bourne
Text description provided by the architects. Sunshine Beach House is a contemporary home inspired by the sun, surf, sand, and waves. The house has been designed for a young family of surfers with an active beach lifestyle. The ground floor kitchen and living areas open onto the garden and pool. The family can move seamlessly from house to garden, pool to the beach, and back again.

© Emma Bourne
Bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the more private upper level. A refined material palette of local hardwood and white sand cement reflect the character of the local beach environment and coastal landscape. On a practical level, the materials employed are robust in nature, to withstand sand, salt, and water coming off the ocean and little feet.

© Emma Bourne
Contemporary interpretations of the traditional Queenslander metal window hoods and hardwood screens have been used to provide protection from the hot sun and summer rains.

© Emma Bourne
© Emma Bourne
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Emma Bourne
Our architecture practice is enamoured with the beauty of the beach and ocean. The delightful balance of repetition and variation found in the waves and sand dunes are echoed in the design of the house

© Emma Bourne
Teeland Architects
