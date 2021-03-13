The Garden Art Museum of Nanning International Garden Expo / China Architecture Design & Research Group

+ 27

Lead Architects: Kai Cui, Quan Jing, Liang Li, Songyue Xu, Hui Guan

Planning And Landscape Lead Architect: Cundong Li

Project Directors: Kai Cui, Quan Jing, Donghai Cui, Jingwei Li

Project Managers: Wenbin Zhao, Junying Zhang, Hongqiang Lei

Architecture Design Team: Quan Jing, Jingwei Li, Liang Li, Nanwei Wu, Songyue Xu, Hui Guan, Xiaoyun Li, Zhuoyue Ma, Jini Wu, Lixin Shan, Shasha Lou

Landscape Design Team: Wenbin Zhao, Huan Liu, Zhe Tan, Zhuojun Liu, Yanwen Wu, Lixiu Shi, Hongtao Wang

Structural Design Team: Jie Shi, Shule Wangm Hongwei Zheng, Hong Shi, Bingyin Zhu

Water Supply & Drainage Design Team: Wanhuan Li, Zhenyuan Gao, Zhiwen Tang, Donghui Yang, Ruyan Guo

Hvac Design Team: Wusong Han, Zhanshou Song, Shuping Sun, Zheng Xu

Mep Design Team: Lei Li, Haipeng Jiang, Suyang Wang, Junmin Li

Construction Drawing Design: Ye Gao, Jianqi Lu, Wei Gao, Hongwei Bai

Intelligent Control: Yi Tang, Lingling Chen, Jing Xu, Junmin Li

Economy: Chunhui Ji

Site Architect: Songyue Xu

Clients: The Management Center of Nanning Garden EXPO

Curtain Wall Design Consultant: Shenzhen Dadi Facade Technology

Construction Companies: China Construction Eight Engineering Division Corp. LTD

Lighting Consultants: Beijing Sign Lighting Industry Group

City: Nanning

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Garden Art Museum was the main venue of the 12th China (Nanning) International Garden Expo. There were two small hills on the site, in respect to the existing terrain, the design team embedded the first floor of the building in the hills to minimize its volume, while arranging the small exhibition halls as scattering clusters on the hillsides, which create a unique landscape with strong vernacular features.

A huge steel-structured roof was designed to echo the natural landscape, acting as a shading system covering the clusters and integrating the buildings into nature.

Considering the local climatic conditions, an internal street was designed under the roof as the transition space between the indoor and outdoor spaces, connecting the exhibition clusters and providing relaxing places. Sunlight and natural ventilation are introduced to create a comfortable environment for the activities.

The boundary between the outdoor and indoor spaces is blurred by taking advantage of the existing terrain and considering both hills as gardens for the exhibition. Each exhibition hall has a small natural garden for outdoor exhibitions. This integrated design extends exhibiting space into natural settings, inviting visitors to appreciate the beauty of gardens in the natural environment.

As a building in the landscape, natural and local materials were used as much as possible. The design celebrates vernacular architectural materials such as rammed earth, rubble, wood, and tile while reusing rescued materials on the site for new constructions. For instance, crushed stones and red clay were collected and used in the construction of the facades of the main building. These materials have sound and thermal insulation performance which helps improve the comfort of buildings.