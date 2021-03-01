Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Het Gym / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects

Het Gym / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects

Save this project
Het Gym / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects

© MWA Hart Nibbrig© MWA Hart Nibbrig© MWA Hart Nibbrig© MWA Hart Nibbrig+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium, Renovation
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Lead Architects:Kevin Veenhuizen, Guillaume Pfefferle, Rosa Steenkamp
  • Client:Het Gymlokaal
  • Contractor:Terluin Bouw
  • City:Amsterdam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Het Gymlokaal is a new place in Amsterdam-Noord where people can sport together in a personal and intimate atmosphere. Kevin Veenhuizen Architects transformed two units in this former shipyard, located at the Ij waterfront, into a gym where the industrial characteristics of the building are further accentuated.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The gym is situated in a concrete shipyard built in 1957, named after De Groene Draeck: the sailing ship that Princess Beatrix got as a present for her 18th birthday. In 1995 a steel construction was placed within the concrete grid creating several office units in the building. In 2021 a new chapter was added. To accommodate the new gym two units were merged and the steel construction is completely adapted to the new function.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The spaces are created with mostly reused building elements. All demolished steel and timber beams are reused in the new separating floor constructions, and the interior window frames including the glass are also reused to separate spaces. When for example a window frame would not perfectly fit, plywood fitting parts of a lighter color were made so the reused building part is highlighted as a whole.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

A new steel bridge connects the space on the mezzanine floor. The choice of materials and finishes of the bridge are dictated by the reused spiral stairs and railing, forming an industrial look together. Furthermore, the industrial character of the interior is enhanced by stripping the construction literally naked until the concrete, steel, and timber are visible. All pipes of the new installations are carefully positioned so they contribute to the aesthetic quality we aimed to achieve.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

On the ground floor, a central double-height hangout is designed. The monolith bar is the heart of the space. The lower strip of green tiles refers to the water level and is a nod to the original function of the building. In the bar a special counter with a sliding window is designed, allowing visitors to check-in from the entrance hall with the bar staff before entering the hangout. From the central hangout, a natural routing guides the visitor to the dressing rooms and sports halls.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

For each space, a tailored light plan is designed. In the yoga space, the light is creating a serene atmosphere in contrast to the powerful LED light lines that pump you up in the main sports hall. After noise measurements were performed by an expert, also an acoustic plan was implemented to avoid any noise nuisance.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:De Groene Draeck, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kevin Veenhuizen Architects
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumRefurbishmentRenovationThe Netherlands
Cite: "Het Gym / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects" 01 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957705/het-gym-kevin-veenhuizen-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream