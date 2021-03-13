Submit a Project Advertise
World
Rudayla House / Minimal Studio

Rudayla House / Minimal Studio

© Art Sánchez© Art Sánchez© Art Sánchez© Art Sánchez+ 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Lodging
Spain
  • Interior Designers: Minimal Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3229 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Art Sánchez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Delta Light, ICONICO, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Buster + Punch, CJC, Jeff Mercury, Minimal Studio, Minimal windows, Porcelanosa
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

Text description provided by the architects. This project is in a special location, in a defile on the magical island of Ibiza. Its volume is fully adaptive to the geometry of the terrain, as well as its wall covering and exterior finishes.

© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

Its interior stands out for its neatness and delicacy, with continuous wall covering, giving its interior a monolithic appearance, which highlights the rest of the interior elements that make it up.

© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

The influence of natural light and the lighting projection of this house, give different skins to the same room, advancing in a smooth and pure manner with natural light, until reaching extreme color chromatics, changing the character and appearance of the house at its whim.

© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
Sections
Sections
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

Its influence and reflection in the monolithic of its interior, make up a game of shadows that generate a unique and unrepeatable projection. An ode of light.

© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

Project location

Address:Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain

