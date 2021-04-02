Campo Alegre Apartment / Costa Lima Arquitectos

+ 25

City: Oporto

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located on a collective housing building from the early 70s and oriented to the east, south and west, enjoying a remarkable sun exposure and a privileged view over the river.

Regarding the client's needs, the project introduced changes in the configuration of the internal space, transforming the original five bedrooms structure into a three bedrooms apartment. This operation enabled the creation of a master suite with a closet and a significant increase in the kitchen area.

Looking for a careful approach and reusing existing materials, the intervention improved the quality of the internal space and the comfort and energy efficiency of the apartment.