Time House / X11 Design Studio

Lead Architect: Tran Tuan Anh

Architects: X11 Design Studio

City: Kon Tum

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the plateau city of Kon Tum, where the Dak Bla river consolidate fertile alluvium. The house is built on a plot of land with an area of 8,4x56m, on a potential road. Local buildings have been gradually lose their tropical architectural identity, causing the impact of noise and dust to penetrate on space.

Approaching this project, we were interested in negative impacts of natural and social conditions. Then we keep the ancient water well which has existed for many generations. Space around this well is a cozy, that helps connect people with nature and holds family members together but breaks their privacy at least. Functions zone is arranged such as an endless flow, which is kept separate from the chaotic urban surroundings.

A green space is a buffer zone, which aims to prevent from noise and dust. Double-skin facade helps the dwelling space reduce impact of direct radiation from the west, but also allows natural light and wind penetrate. The first function is the common living space, which is a large floor space connected with the reading space and the altar above.

Here, the sun rays change constantly during the day, making the house more lively and attractive. The use of rustic brick walls, handcrafted ceramics in combination with natural wood and yin-yang tiles makes the space plainer and closer. Somewhere, there is a bit of intense color, which characterized this highland country. A corridor which opens toward nature and runs around the ancient water well connects to rear personal spaces.

The system of wooden slats, ventilation bricks, skylights makes the functional blocks easy to access to nature while ensuring privacy for each space. In the end of the flow, there is a large lawn, which children's play and peoples assembles. Time House is a gesture of space and time. The combined building uses old and new materials and natural materials that are treated to a level sufficient not to lose their inherent atmosphere. The connection of the present, the past and the future, between human and human, and human with the surrounding environment is the core value which the project attempt to achieve.