Noble House / APOLLO Architects & Associates + Satoshi Kurosaki

Architecture: Satoshi Kurosaki, APOLLO Architects and Associates

Structural Design : Masaki Structure

Lighting Design: Sirius Lighting Office Inc

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, this multigenerational home rebuild project was designed around a large garden. The verdant garden defines the property, which is surrounded by tall, board-formed concrete walls to ensure security and privacy. Two large pine trees already growing on the site anchor the landscape design, which features diverse species intentionally scattered throughout the space. Adjacent to the garden, a large gate and door made of wooden louvers leads to a long, broad approach where the focal point is an old olive tree opposite the front door.

The first floor is devoted mainly to living space for the client’s mother, offering excellent views from the living room and bedroom of the changing seasons in the garden. There is also a small home office next to the built-in garage that gives the client a chance to admire their car collection as they work.

On the second floor, where the younger generation lives, a balcony overlooks the garden while an interior terrace with a large skylight brings abundant natural light and breezes into the home, providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor living. A small courtyard on the north side faces onto the bedroom, bathroom, and stairs, filling these spaces with soft, diffuse light.

In the era of COVID19, travel restrictions have meant that everyone is spending more time at home. With its verdant, resort-like atmosphere, this design responds to the resulting demand for urban homes that offer a respite from the monotony of everyday life.