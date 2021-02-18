Submit a Project Advertise
World
RO Villa / Bgnr Architects + Kantor Gunawan Guanawan

RO Villa / Bgnr Architects + Kantor Gunawan Guanawan

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Trawas, Indonesia
  • Architects: Bgnr Architects, Kantor Gunawan Guanawan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  980
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Arti Pictures
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, YKK AP, BNB, Insima, Jati Prima, Pyros, Rhinoceros, Robert McNeel & Associates, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:Benny Gunawan, Giovanni Gunawan
  • Interior Design:Joel Ludong
  • Design Team:Maria Imelda, Hendro, Ardhyan
  • Landscape:Kantor Gunawan Gunawan
  • Contractor:SABP Contractors
  • Interior Contractor:SABP Interior Contractor
  • City:Trawas
  • Country:Indonesia
© Arti Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. The RO Villa project is a study on contour and flexibility. Located on the top of almost 1 hectare plot, the villa building has views on its four sides. To the South is a long hill view towards the city and to the East, lush greeneries of pine trees waits. The main idea is to configure the placement of each room so that no room faces each other. By placing each rooms on an almost 45 degree angles, all rooms are shielded from the harsh Western sunlight whilst still having at least 2 point of views towards the pine trees, the mountain, and the hill.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Visitors enter the building from the West entrance, having been brought up through a winding road in between palm trees and ponds. From the main door, a reflecting pond with the owners’ rock collection welcomes visitors towards the modern, marble cladded interior. This mixture of the rawness of the natural rock textures and the smoothness of the whit polished marbles become a recurring themes on the exterior and interior of the villa.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures
Plan
Plan
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Around the building, the owners installed various types of rocks around the man made creeks, creating a terrain like no other in the area. We also oriented the building on the North-South Axis, making sure that everyone in the living room has a direct access towards the pool but also to the green backyard. The infinity pool to the south of the living room provides calming, uninterrupted view towards the hill. The white color palette of the façade also helps reflect the calmness of the water to the whole building.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

At night the building becomes a lantern on top of the hills, with each wings emanating lights to all sides of the hills, creating a remarkable skylights around the densely populated hillside.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Project gallery

