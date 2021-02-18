Submit a Project Advertise
World
Warehouse Transformation / Thomas Raynaud + Paul Devarrieux

© Adrià Goula

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture
Barcelona, Spain
  Building Physics: TDI Enginyers
  Structural Engineering: Crespiera Simo Diagonal Arquitectura
  Barcelona
  Spain
© Adrià Goula
Text description provided by the architects. Instead of demolishing and rebuilding, the choice is made to keep the warehouse in a matter of economy of means and unfold the intrinsic qualities of this ordinary construction. By subtraction and addition, few acts of alterations extend its capacity and flexibility of uses.

© Adrià Goula
Plan - Ground floor
© Adrià Goula
The warehouse, made for all-purpose, is divided into three lots. It is now inhabited by an office, accommodation, and a kitchen lab. The plan is divided into two strips: a narrow one, in the extension of the existing staircase, accommodating small rooms - a large one accommodating big rooms. Natural lighting is allowed by massive subtractions in the envelope, creating spatial continuities between interior and exterior.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
The existing structure consists of peripheral brick walls holding up a wooden roof frame and sheltering an intermediate floor made up of vaulted brick ceilings supported by metal porticoes. Emphasizing this idea of structural embeddings, the servant strip consists of a fully independent post-slab structural system.

© Adrià Goula
Project location

Barcelona, Spain

About this office
Thomas Raynaud
Office
Paul Devarrieux
Office

