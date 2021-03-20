Entext Showroom / Enforma Studio

+ 24

Design Team: Nikola Novakovic, Zoran Spasic

City: Kotor

Country: Montenegro

Text description provided by the architects. Was the urban architectural milieu, of the location of this building, can at the very least be characterised as an inadequate representation of the values that characterise our country. Consequently, the design concept for Entext’s building, as a leading company in the business sector it operates in, emerged from the need to create a world of its own within the chaotic urban matrix. This building reflects the very strength and courage, the willingness to turn towards ourselves, towards our own strengths, seeking the essence within. All the most valuable things require effort to be discovered.

The very idea for this building is based on the complementarity of seeming opposites, interconnected and interdependent. This duality can be perceived in the name of the company: ENT-EXT, interior–exterior, where, from the moment you step in, you are no longer aware of whether you are in the interior or the exterior, the environment opens up with two structures without clear boundaries that complement and permeate each other.

The difficulties, or first setbacks encountered was to convince our client of the proposed solution as well as to implement that solution to the end.

The construction techniques and the principal materials used in the project, building construction system is made from prefabricated prestressed constructions. Other parts, as a big green wall are standard concrete walls, calculated and design for that purpose. Main facade material is EQUITONE, tectiva panel. Curtain wall is done with ALUMIL facade systems.

Spatial configuration and main reasons was accomplished in the way the fluidity of the interior provides users with multipurpose areas, which can be easily adapted for the required purpose as needed. The main focal point in this interior–exterior is a green oasis, consisting of a green wall, a water surface and accomplished sculptural element with a water wall, the combination of which creates a micro-climate giving the overall atmosphere to the space. In contrast to the strict separation from the environment stands the overlapping of interior and exterior of the building itself. By entering inside a solid membrane the visitor encounters two objects without clear boundaries, mutually complementary and interconnected. Fluid interior allows users multifunctional spaces that can then be easily adapted to the required purpose.