World
The Hill House / Maden GROUP

The Hill House / Maden GROUP

© Leonit Ibrahimi© Leonit Ibrahimi© Leonit Ibrahimi© Leonit Ibrahimi+ 16

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Ulcinj, Montenegro
  • Architects: Maden GROUP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonit Ibrahimi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adria 7
© Leonit Ibrahimi
Text description provided by the architects. From the beginning for our studio it was important to design a villa that had to be contextualized so that the house would be stretched out and placed inside the location.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

By integrating the home with the terrain and handling the details to enhance environmental appreciation, this carefully positioned and developed design gains an outdoor treatment in a challenging location.

© Leonit Ibrahimi
The project was influenced by the countless coastal villas that can be found on the Ulcinj coastline. "The Hill House" was simplified to pure geometric shapes and then manipulated and modernized to take advantage of the sea views.

© Leonit Ibrahimi
The home is designed to provide "a variety of different experiences that allow owners to fully maximize the use of the exterior as well as the interior. The Hill House defines an urban front and height in order to benefit from sea view.

© Leonit Ibrahimi
The white, clean and typical Mediterranean windows contribute to a relaxed and bold aesthetic similar to the context structures.

© Leonit Ibrahimi
Section B
© Leonit Ibrahimi
The selection of materials, which also includes native stone, provides the home with a special character that will stand the time.

© Leonit Ibrahimi
Project gallery

About this office
Maden GROUP
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMontenegro
Cite: "The Hill House / Maden GROUP" 20 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957036/the-hill-house-maden-group> ISSN 0719-8884

