Arlette Restaurant / Baran Buro

+ 17

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Lead Architects: Andrii Baran, Olena Baran, Elmira Akopyan

Design Team: Baran Buro

Furniture: Varenycia Manufacture

City: Chervonograd

Country: Ukraine

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant is designed in the style of a city café in the building of the past cinema of Chervonograd city, built in 1970. Now this building is converted to the needs of the shopping center. The project was developed by the Lviv family bureau of architecture and design BARANBURO. The application of the concept of a city café made it possible to create a space that would attract city residents of all ages. The aim of this project was to create something new and unusual in the city, a kind of explosion that would initiate positive changes and trends in the design of the city. For such a small city as Chervonohrad, this is a new, interesting and trendy concept.

We had a goal to create a design for the large main hall of the restaurant, improve the terrace and solve the design of the entrance group. Number of seats in the main hall 65, on the terrace: 65. The total area of the institution is 600 m2. When creating this space, the existing structures such as metal beams, concrete slabs of the house were left. That thing was done to set the style of industrialism in the interior of that place. The concept of open space formed the basis of the planning scheme of tables and movement of visitors inside the restaurant. The materials that were used, while the space design was created, gave the visitors a comfort feeling and make it interesting for both adults and children. That's why we breed the gray colors of concrete and neutral color of wood with such bright accents, as chairs and accent colors of the bar and floor ceramics. Natural colors and textures were used in wall decoration.

The soft, warm light was chosen in order to create a comfortable atmosphere. We also add a neon light to the interior to emphasize the industrial atmosphere of the designed space. A large glazed terrace is open to the central square of the city, and it is one of a good viewpoint on the city view. The terrace complements this space and has become its highlight, because it is now where numerous events and activities are held.