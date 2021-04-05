PR House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura

+ 26

Houses • Bauru, Brazil Architects: Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 259 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Daniel Santo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Arcelor-Mittal , Bauru Calhas , Bazar da Construção , Deca , Eco Iluminação , EconoSol , Espaço A Revestimentos , Madeireira Frascarelli , Patricia Malini Paisagismo , Portinari , Portobello , Sandrin Planejados , Supercon , Suvinil , Tetto Lógico , Thrama , Tramontina , Transparências Vidros , Z3 esquadrias Manufacturers:



Lead Architect: Laercio Fabiano Júnior

Design Team: Gabriel Santos, Ronaldo Negrão

Engineering: José Antônio

Landscape: Patricia Malini

City: Bauru

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The PR house, located in Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil which has 259,45m² on a 450m² plot, was designed to enhance family interaction and interaction through its common environments that are fully integrated. Glass locks on all sides of the rooms and the gourmet kitchen provide views of the leisure area and gardens on the side of the land.

Its sloping metal roof is the great highlight of the project, in addition to its incredible aesthetic effect, it provides a great entry of natural light throughout the day. On the facade we use timeless materials (concrete, wood, iron and glass) to compose an entire visual balance combined with minimalist landscaping. In the living and dining room, slatted panels of Cumaru wood make up the sloping roof lining and the walls, promoting a cozy atmosphere and refined design.

The intimate area of the house was thought to be a space of minimum permanence, strengthening the concept of conviviality and family interactions.