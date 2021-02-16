Ciasa Le Fiun House / Architect Daniel Ellecosta

+ 24

Architectural Project: Daniel Ellecosta

City: Marebbe

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. In Marebbe, next to a narrow bend of road Passo Furcia, along which various hamlets line up, again and again, Ciasa Le Fiun stands alone on a relatively steep south-facing slope with a view towards the Sass de Putia. The special responsibility of the construction task was to link a commercial construction with integrated official housing to the surrounding building tradition of the "Viles" (hamlets).

Following this tradition, an elongated front gable building with a roof ridge parallel to the slope was created, whose outer appearance creates a reference to the traditional farm building of the hamlets, also called "Stadel" (barn). The plastered plinth in solid construction with a wooden construction on top of it ties in with the archetype of a traditional, gabled, agricultural building. The vertical, constructive wooden supports give the building an immense presence and make it appear grounded at the same time.

The house is considered a mirror of the character of its inhabitants inside and the environment outside: simple, in a clear design language, and with local materials. The steep roof, the dark wood paneling, and the bright, rough plaster serve as a reference point for the typical rural atmosphere of the area.