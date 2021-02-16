Shelter Brewery / Paul Burnham Architect

+ 29

Lead Architects: Paul Burnham

Documentation: Karl Woolfitt

Structural: Burdett & Goodison

Hydraulics: Ionic Design

Electrical: Datum 101

City: Busselton

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Shelter Brewery is located in Busselton, Western Australia, and is sited at the foot of the famous mile-long jetty originally dating from 1865. The place is a self-contained commercial brewery with all storage, milling, brewing, and canning facilities contained within the site. The aesthetics of the buildings purposefully reflect the functionality of the fabrication and the celebration of beer.

All of the hospitality facilities and public spaces wrap around and embrace the brewing process. The steel frame and Corten cladding were employed for the economy, speed of construction and to reference the manufacturing idiom of not just the brand but also the rich history of the site, spanning from 19th-century whaling to Sandalwood exportation.

Shelter Brewery is a beachside building designed to benefit from its unique location. The 650 capacity venue is layered to offer various and variable spaces suitable for both larger gatherings as well as providing smaller more intimate spaces.

The beachside north-facing building is fully designed around passive solar principles. In this location, the unrelenting Australian sun journeys between a low 35˚ winter solstice to a near-vertical 80˚ summer peak. The building has therefore been designed with large north-facing glazed areas and wide verandahs to provide comprehensive summer sun shading and conversely deep winter sun penetration.

The large volume naturally vents courtesy of the reliable sea breezes and the large openable doors and windows. In addition, the 6.3m diameter HVLS fans provide air movement whenever required. Winter comfort is delivered from the centrally heated concrete floor. Shelter Brewery operates at 80% solar power.