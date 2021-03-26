Chemo Offices / Jorge Vidal

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 14

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices, Offices Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Jorge Vidal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  37943 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Mobles 114, Hunter Douglas, Llorens ebenisteria, Microsoft, Trimble Navigation
© José Hevia
Text description provided by the architects. The architecture profession has put lot of attention for decades in the shape of what we call the concave, the container. The real needs of the user were completely forgotten. Spaces need to be functional, practical.

© José Hevia
Plan 01
Plan 02
© José Hevia
With our approach, we want to stress the convex. We firmly believe that what can generate activity will define the use of the space, the continent.

© José Hevia
This is our way to work in the design for this office for Chemo Group. We underline the importance of the design of these pieces such as: tables, chairs, plant pots, phone booths, shelves… In short, everything related to furnishing.

© José Hevia
The offices can be understood as an accumulation of objects that are put together in a particular way to define the uses of the different areas. Different kind of artifacts that are related and added in an open space, but at the same time, they are all from the same family. Different spaces for different activities: single work space, meeting rooms, small meeting areas, resting spaces, the cafeteria, etc. It is a way to understand the exercise stressing the content but not so much the continent.

© José Hevia
Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Cite: "Chemo Offices / Jorge Vidal" [Oficinas Chemo / Jorge Vidal] 26 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956842/chemo-offices-jorge-vidal> ISSN 0719-8884

