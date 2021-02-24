Roma House / buro511

+ 21

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Lead Architects: Arthur Kariev, Kseniia Grinina

Project Manager: Darya Ishmaeva

Engineering: Alexey Knyazev

Country: Russia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The main key concept for the development of the project was the forest on the site. When we first met with the customer on his land we saw high age-old pines and we got extremely inspired by them. So we discussed with the Client that our goal is to create and build a house that would be one with nature. There was also a request from the owner to build a house from environmentally friendly materials.

The client initially didn’t know at all what he wanted. He was thrown from side to side from a heavy suite to ascetic nothingness ... he asked to make an ordinary hut in the forest, while he never perceived things or economy-class furniture ... One day he wanted to see absolute brutality in the house, on another day he swore at us what could one offer him such a thing and what is all this for, here is a good design (pointing and poking at pictures with heavy luxury) .. As a result, we were looking for a design for a very long time. We tried to understand who he really is, our Client, what he needs. So, at some point we felt the edge of moderate luxury at the junction with asceticism and brutalism ... and he began to like him (and we too).

As a result, we began to mix expensive surfaces (walnut veneer or expensive furniture elements such as sofa chairs and armchairs) with absolutely brutal ascetic ones - concrete, stone (I personally went to Turkey to Denizli (this is in the Pamukkale region) is rich in various types of travertine, and it was there that I found the texture and color of the stone that I had been looking for in Moscow and Russia for so long, but without success ... I had to go around no quarry in Turkey to find the very stone that we needed), a fence (yes, if look at the ceiling, there will be fence boards - his story is this: there was an old fence on our site .. so we gave it a second life - we restored it and nailed it to the ceiling, absolutely the entire fence went to the ceiling, and painted it black and be sure to use hands and a brush ... so that the texture and pattern are visible).

The frame of the house made of wood and metal, walls made of energy-efficient glass. The house is also heated with vertical radiators and water floor heating. The facade is made of sheet metal and wooden slats.

The configuration based on the needs of the customer. We have made a spacious living room-kitchen with a ceiling height of almost 7 meters; as well as a master block, which includes the master's bedroom, dressing room, and a bathroom with a panoramic window. The entire side of the master block faces the pine forest.

The house also has a small guest bedroom, a laundry room, an additional dressing room, and a household. Room. The intimate area is separated from the public area by a long gallery in which you can observe beautiful veneered panels along the long wall and beautiful travertine on the floor found in the Pamukkale quarries. The gallery is also illuminated by daylight as it is completely glazed.