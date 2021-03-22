We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Spain
  5. Chemo Gym / Jorge Vidal

Chemo Gym / Jorge Vidal

Save this project
Chemo Gym / Jorge Vidal

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 13

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Gymnasium
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Jorge Vidal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Porcelanosa Grupo, Forbo, Microsoft, Trimble Navigation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. A staircase, a cafeteria, a desk, some dressing rooms, an exercise room, ventilation systems, air heating system, lighting… Artifacts, furniture and facilities.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

This proposal stresses those things that define the function of the space and make possible its use, a gym. It is an exercise where the importance lays in the colorful objects that can generate space.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jorge Vidal
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumSpain
Cite: "Chemo Gym / Jorge Vidal" [Gimnasio Chemo / Jorge Vidal] 22 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956784/chemo-gym-jorge-vidal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream