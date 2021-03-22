Chemo Gym / Jorge Vidal

+ 13

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. A staircase, a cafeteria, a desk, some dressing rooms, an exercise room, ventilation systems, air heating system, lighting… Artifacts, furniture and facilities.

This proposal stresses those things that define the function of the space and make possible its use, a gym. It is an exercise where the importance lays in the colorful objects that can generate space.