Attorney Headquarters / Jorge Vidal

Barcelona

Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project wants to build a comfortable and sensual atmosphere which represents the work that ICPTB does in the Ciutat de la Justícia (City Courts). An ambiance defined by natural and noble materials which improve over time.

The access to the Headquarters is at the mezzanine floor, where we find a wide and bright Hall. The central piece of furniture arranges the plan, separating the public area from the interior work area.