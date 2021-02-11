Vila House / flipê arquitetura

+ 31

Houses, Renovation • Bairro Itaim Bibi, Brazil Architects: flipê arquitetura

Area: 96 m²

Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Design Supplier , Flipê Decór , L´oeil , M.pingo Marcenaria , Mobly , Novo ambiente , PEDRAS BRASIL , Steel Head Design , ZL tapeçaria

Lead Architects: Gabriela Mestriner, Natalia Minas

City: Bairro Itaim Bibi

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. We seek in the project to solve both functional and aesthetic needs, while solving structural and maintenance problems.

The main design guideline was the optimization of resources in the design, attending to the project and functionality and in parallel solving necessary maintenance. Working on new elements in parallel with the existing ones, we optimize materials to solve structural problems, always looking for conscious choices.

That is why we have chosen materials like concrete block, which in addition to the material and aesthetic aspect, was also a solution to reinforce the structure of walls that were compromised. The floor is a long-lasting solution in natural stone, which creates thickness in contact with the ground and costs less than industrial coatings, in addition to the touch of texture and breaking of the orthogonal lines of the bookcase and concrete blocks.

We also have examples of optimizations, such as the existing rack that was incorporated in the new bookcase in the room, the dining table that had only the top renovated, we also have the roof of the living room maintained and redesigned with painting, an element that through color gains importance and meaning in space. Thus, making it possible to meet all customer needs to rethink aesthetics and function, with low investments.