Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Corso Pod Lipami Apartments / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI

Corso Pod Lipami Apartments / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI

Save this project
Corso Pod Lipami Apartments / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI

© Tomas Soucek© Tomas Soucek© Tomas Soucek© Tomas Soucek+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Řevnice, Czech Republic
  • Architects: EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tomas Soucek
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Barkotex, Heroal, FLOWBOX, NEXT
  • Lead Architects:Lukas Ehl, Tomas Koumar, Alena Sramkova
  • City:Řevnice
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek

Text description provided by the architects. The development of this relatively small plot in Revnice was chosen for the city with a long tradition of large villas of rich owners. Therefore, this place is intended for the construc­tion of apartments for clients living in the countryside and with a good connection to Prague.

Save this picture!
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek

Individual houses are composed of different individuals grouped along the pub­lic walking path. Each of the houses should be original, but it should remain obvious, that they are built at one time. The volumes of in­dividual houses are expressed by different types of roofs. 

Save this picture!
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek

There are; The house crouching behind the trees with a sloped roof (Cecilie), The capricious house with a round roof (Otylie), The house that spins (Rudolf), The glasshouse - rich (Sylvie), The house around the small square (Otakar) and renovated house No. 2

Save this picture!
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
Save this picture!
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:nám. Krále Jiřího z Poděbrad 2, 252 30 Řevnice, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCzech Republic
Cite: "Corso Pod Lipami Apartments / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI" 18 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956678/corso-pod-lipami-apartments-ehl-and-koumar-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream