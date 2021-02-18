Corso Pod Lipami Apartments / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI

-
Architects: EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI
- Area: 6185 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Tomas Soucek
-
- Lead Architects:Lukas Ehl, Tomas Koumar, Alena Sramkova
- City:Řevnice
- Country:Czech Republic
Text description provided by the architects. The development of this relatively small plot in Revnice was chosen for the city with a long tradition of large villas of rich owners. Therefore, this place is intended for the construction of apartments for clients living in the countryside and with a good connection to Prague.
Individual houses are composed of different individuals grouped along the public walking path. Each of the houses should be original, but it should remain obvious, that they are built at one time. The volumes of individual houses are expressed by different types of roofs.
There are; The house crouching behind the trees with a sloped roof (Cecilie), The capricious house with a round roof (Otylie), The house that spins (Rudolf), The glasshouse - rich (Sylvie), The house around the small square (Otakar) and renovated house No. 2