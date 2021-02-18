Corso Pod Lipami Apartments / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI

+ 21

Lead Architects: Lukas Ehl, Tomas Koumar, Alena Sramkova

City: Řevnice

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. The development of this relatively small plot in Revnice was chosen for the city with a long tradition of large villas of rich owners. Therefore, this place is intended for the construc­tion of apartments for clients living in the countryside and with a good connection to Prague.

Individual houses are composed of different individuals grouped along the pub­lic walking path. Each of the houses should be original, but it should remain obvious, that they are built at one time. The volumes of in­dividual houses are expressed by different types of roofs.

There are; The house crouching behind the trees with a sloped roof (Cecilie), The capricious house with a round roof (Otylie), The house that spins (Rudolf), The glasshouse - rich (Sylvie), The house around the small square (Otakar) and renovated house No. 2