Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Save this project
Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Cortesía de Ensamble StudioCortesía de Ensamble StudioCortesía de Ensamble StudioCortesía de Ensamble Studio+ 73

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Spain
  • Architects: ENSAMBLE STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, DANCOVER, Faro, PENTACERO HIERROS, PIEDRA MARES
  • Lead Architects:Antón García-Abril, Debora Mesa Molina
  • Design Team:Javier Cuesta, Borja Soriano, Alvaro Catalan, Massimo Loia, Marco Antrodicchia, Sebastián Zapata, Arianna Sebastiani, Ekam Sahni, Yu-Ting Li, Joel Kim, Gonzalo Peña, Barbara Doroszuk, Yvonne Asiimwe, Mónica Acosta
  • Developer:Ensamble Studio
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Ca'n Terra is the house of the earth: first just that, earth; after quarry, voided from its Mares stone; then used by the military as ammunition dump during the Spanish Civil War and later abandoned, to be rediscovered decades later and come to be architecture. The found space has industrial logic, artistic potential as a sublime cavern carved by hand, and mineral nature as an extract of the stony landscape on the island of Menorca. Finding this excavated space in the guts of the earth and reinventing its use implies writing a new story that can rescue it from its abandonment. If the history of civilization has evolved transforming ideas into matter, here the process is inverted.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio

We enter the space like explorers would do, equipped with the technology that expands our vision in the dark; scanning the solid structure that was built for us. Behind the scan, the architect's eye, directing, interpreting, creating the space again, completing it with operations that are familiar to the stone mass: new cuts to build using air and light. Three skylights are carved in the darkest corners to naturally illuminate and ventilate the space. Stone surfaces are thoroughly cleaned from the mold and dirt accumulated. Translucent curtains are introduced to delimit areas of intimacy. Mechanical systems are integrated in a series of casted slabs that follow the topography of the cave and mixes cement with Mares powder to create a new stone. Solar panels, septic tank and water cistern enable its use off the grid.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio

Architecture appears and we can inhabit. In lieu of the imposing action that we often exert on the environment, we propose a trip to the interior being of matter, and recognize the beauty of the spaces that are waiting to be lived. This is a project that boldly seeks a balance between nature and artifice, between histories and times, between people and the environment.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio
Cortesía de Ensamble Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO" [Ca'n Terra / ENSAMBLE STUDIO] 09 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956546/can-terra-ensamble-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream