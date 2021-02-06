Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak / Architects 49

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© W Workspace

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Kuta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Architects 49
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  47429
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  W Workspace
  • Client:PT Bali Perkasa Sukses
  • Lead Architect:Prabhakorn Vadanyakul, Pichai Wongwaisayawan, Nitis Sthapitanonda
  • Design Team:Torsak Phokakulkanon, Yongyuth Sae-Lowe
  • Interior Architect:P49 Deesign & Associates, EDG Interior Architecture + Design
  • Engineering:PT. Atelier 6 Stuktur
  • System Engineer:PT. Metakom C Pranata
  • Lighting Design:Light Wise & Associates
  • Landscape:Belt Collins International
  • City:Kuta
  • Country:Indonesia
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation and extension of a hotel located in the Seminyak area in Bali. Seminyak itself is a very dynamic blend of many diverse Eastern and Western cultures and lifestyles, giving the city its unique eclectic characteristic.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Ground Floor Mass Plan
Ground Floor Mass Plan
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Elements of both the traditional and modern architecture can be seen throughout the entire city and have equally inspired the design. Right from the initial stages of design, a cross-shaped layout was developed to maximize the useable area, whilst ensuring that the external views were unobstructed by surrounding buildings. The architecture itself is designed to the proportions of the traditional Balinese pavilion, with its roof visible from the front of the hotel.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Building B _ Ground Floor Plan
Building B _ Ground Floor Plan

The heavy stone at the base contrasts with the light wooden structure above. The character of the stone and wood-carvings are used to illustrate modernity, whilst preserving the essence of traditional Balinese culture. Each of the patterns used derive from traditional Balinese textiles, weaving the architecture together into an integrated whole from the entrances, canopies and beyond.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Each space of the renovated and extended hotel is a mixture of old and new, blurring the demarcation between tradition and modernity, resulting in an eclectic piece of architecture that adds to the character and richness of the city of Seminyak.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Project location

Address:Seminyak, Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Cite: "Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak / Architects 49" 06 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

