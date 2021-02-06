Villa B / ANDU Architects

+ 14

Houses • Danilovgrad, Montenegro Architects: ANDU Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Sonja Dubak

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Alumil Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Goran Andrejin

Design Team: Sonja Dubak

Windows And Doors: VHM Solutions

City: Danilovgrad

Country: Montenegro

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is built in suburb of Podgorica, Bandici. The orientation of the building magnifies the slope of the terrain and places equal value on views to the trees and natural surround. We proposed volumetric cubic-like composition as design strategy.

The relationship between interior and exterior spaces is based on providing as much natural light with different size opening on the façade. At the top level you can find the bedrooms and common areas while on the lower level, you can find the living room with kitchen and dining room.

The lowest level of the building is reserved for guest area, services and parking lot. The areas on lower level are unified with the terrace, creating a gathering space. Behind the villa there is a pool tucked into the rocky hill and forest.