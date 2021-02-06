Submit a Project Advertise
World
Villa B / ANDU Architects

Villa B / ANDU Architects

© Sonja Dubak

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
  • Architects: ANDU Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sonja Dubak
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alumil
  • Lead Architect:Goran Andrejin
  • Design Team:Sonja Dubak
  • Windows And Doors:VHM Solutions
  • City:Danilovgrad
  • Country:Montenegro
© Sonja Dubak
© Sonja Dubak

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is built in suburb of Podgorica, Bandici. The orientation of the building magnifies the slope of the terrain and places equal value on views to the trees and natural surround. We proposed volumetric cubic-like composition as design strategy.

© Sonja Dubak
© Sonja Dubak
Basement Plan
Basement Plan

The relationship between interior and exterior spaces is based on providing as much natural light with different size opening on the façade. At the top level you can find the bedrooms and common areas while on the lower level, you can find the living room with kitchen and dining room.

Elevation 02
Elevation 02
© Sonja Dubak
© Sonja Dubak

The lowest level of the building is reserved for guest area, services and parking lot. The areas on lower level are unified with the terrace, creating a gathering space. Behind the villa there is a pool tucked into the rocky hill and forest.

© Sonja Dubak
© Sonja Dubak

Cite: "Villa B / ANDU Architects" 06 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956393/villa-b-andu-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

