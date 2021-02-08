Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Chihuahua Territory

Save this picture! Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Chapel / COA Arquitectos. Image

Chihuahua is a Mexican state in the northwest region of the country, sharing a border with Coahuila, Durango, Sinaloa, and Sonora as well as the US states of New Mexico and Texas. Chihuahua's largest urban center is Ciudad Juárez, an industrial hub situated on the U.S.- Mexico border right across from El Paso, Texas. Throughout the years, Juarez's economic landscape has been dominated by the maquilladora industry and, thanks to the crime wave between 2008-2012, it earned a spot on the list of the world's most violent cities.

Today, thanks to the rapid urbanization sweeping through Mexico and the burgeoning population of its cities, local architects have set to work designing and building residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.

Urban Interventions

Antelia Citizen Forum / República Portatil. Image © Dès vu

Taller del Desierto / ARACHI / ENORME Studio. Image Cortesía de ENORME Studio

Sobre el rescate de espacios residuales en la frontera de México: Laboratorio de Acción Vecinal. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano

Nómada Laboratorio Urbano: el juego desde el reciclaje y la innovación social. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano

Basketcolor: identidad, juego y resiliencia en la frontera de México. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano

Mirador Cactus: cultura y juego en la frontera de México – Estados Unidos. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano

PKMN y estudiantes del 'Taller del Desierto' realizan intervención colectiva en Chihuahua, México. Image Cortesía de PKMN Architectures

Residential Spaces

Terraces House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © The Raws

House on 2nd Street (C2a) / LABorstudio. Image © Rafael Gamo

Casa en Chihuahua / PRODUCTORA. Image © Iwan Baan

Cima House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © Enrique Portillo

MV House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © The Raws

Casa Cubo / Arqmov Workshop. Image © Rafael Gamo

CC House / Parque Humano. Image © Paul Rivera, ArchPhoto

Casa Pedregal / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Garza Maya Arquitectos

Social Design Work in Mexico Brings Community, Solidarity and Local Materials Together. Image © Colectivo CHOPEKE

Commercial Architecture

Anthro Salon / GRAY Arquitectura & Forma. Image

Municipal Gym in Riberas del Sacramento / Urbánika. Image

Caseta I y Acceso ITESM Chihuahua / Urbánika + Oscar Vidaña. Image

Offices

COºRDENADA Centro de Diseño / HADVD Arquitectos. Image

Innovation and Technical and Technological Transfer Park / Grupo ARKHOS. Image

Hotels

Central Hotel Boutique / DUA Desarrollos Urbanos y Arquitectónicos. Image

Community Centers

Vistas de Cerro Grande Community Center / Arquitectura en Proceso. Image

Religious Architecture

Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Chapel / COA Arquitectos. Image

Restaurants

Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop. Image

ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.