  3. OMA Wins Competition to Design Chengdu's Future Science City

OMA Wins Competition to Design Chengdu's Future Science City

OMA and GMP have been selected as the winners of the Chengdu Future Science and Technology City Masterplan and Design competition in China. The team will develop the first phase of the overall masterplan, which will include an International Educational Park in the west, and a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) in the southeast led by GMP. The pilot project is one part of the innovation industry driving the development of the city around the new airport east of Chengdu.

Courtesy of OMACourtesy of OMACourtesy of OMACourtesy of OMA+ 5

The 460,000-square-metre International Education Park will include education program for multiple universities, as well as dormitories, public program, national laboratories and innovation offices. As the team notes, the buildings will feature landscaped terraces and become an extension of the natural landform of the site. The center of the campus will be formed by a valley, and include a landmark complex building. "The 80,000-square-metre building will form the heart of the education life and include a university library, student center, auditoriums, laboratories and offices."

OMA Partner Chris van Duijn: “With this project, we hope to provide an alternative to the typical masterplan, which is based on the traditional car-oriented road network. We intend to create a design rooted in the geography of the site. We hope that connection between architecture and landscape will result in a dynamic environment for education that will inspire innovative ideas.” OMA’s design is led by Chris van Duijn, Associate Ravi Kamisetti, and Project Architect John Thurtle.

News via OMA

Eric Baldwin
