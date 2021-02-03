Design Disruption Episode 8: Resilience and Community with Kai-Uwe Bergmann

Save this picture! Render for The BIG U, "The Harbor Berm," an elevated path through the park. Image Courtesy of rebuildbydesign.org

The COVID-19 Pandemic is a disruptive moment for our world, and it’s poised to spur transformative shifts in design, from how we experience our homes and offices to the plans of our cities. The webcast series Design Disruption explores these shifts—and address issues like climate change, inequality, and the housing crisis— through chats with visionaries like architects, designers, planners and thinkers; putting forward creative solutions and reimagining the future of the built environment.

EPISODE 8 will focus on Resilience and Community. Our guest will be Kai-Uwe Bergmann, a Partner at BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group). Kai-Uwe most recently contributed to the resiliency plan BIG U, designed to protect 10 miles of Manhattan's coastline. Further projects include Brooklyn Queens Park, Brooklyn Bridge Back to the Future, the Smithsonian Master Plan, Pittsburgh Master Plan, Miami Beach Square and Zira Island Master Plan. Kai-Uwe has taught at the University of Pennsylvania, IE University in Madrid, and the University of Virginia.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Wallpaper, Dwell, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore based Social Entrepreneur. Prathima Manohar, a contributor to The Times of India and founder of think do tank The Urban Vision. Our goal is to provide an international perspective, mixing guests from different continents. ArchDaily is the main media partner for this series.

Episode 8-Resilience and Community

Date: Thursday, Feb 4

Time: 12pm EST

Watch on YouTube : https://bit.ly/DesignDisruption

Watch on Facebook: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionFB