HOK's West London Masterplan Receives Planning Approval Along Bollo Lane

Ealing Council has approved HOK's masterplan for redeveloping a half-mile-long, narrow stretch of land along Bollo Lane in West London. The team's proposal includes 852 new homes with 50 per cent affordable housing ranging from 4 to 24 floors in height. Delivered by Transport for London (TfL), the scheme culminates in a mixed-use tower near Chiswick Business Park and the Piccadilly line tracks.

As the team explains, the proposed development includes a new train crew accommodation building for the Piccadilly line drivers. A new green corridor linking the Acton Town and Chiswick Park underground stations is central to the scheme, as well as a series of public spaces and private terrace gardens. The development encompasses land that is currently used for operational space by TfL (including buildings and staff parking) as well as some small local businesses.

“Our approach to placemaking and high-quality architecture seeks to reinforce the identity of the neighborhood and celebrate urban living while ensuring a lasting legacy for this development,” said David Weatherhead, RIBA, design principal for HOK. "It's an exciting new way of thinking about transforming the underutilized parcels of land that are so common around London's transport infrastructure into wonderful spaces that enrich people's lives."

The Design Team is led by HOK's London studio providing architecture and master planning services. East is providing landscape design and Mott MacDonald is providing full engineering services. Work on site could begin as early as the end of 2022.

News via HOK