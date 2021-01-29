Santiburi The Residences / Architects 49

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© Chaovarith Poonphol

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bueng Kum, Thailand
  • Lead Architect:Prabhakorn Vadanyakul, Somkiat Lo-Chindapong
  • Design Team:Songchai Asawaprecha, Thanarat Karnpool
  • Client:Singha Estate
  • Interior Architecture Team:Interior Architects 49
  • Engineering:Architectural Engineering 49
  • System Engineering:M&E Engineering 49
  • Lighting Design:49 Lighting Design Consultants
  • Landscape:TK Studio
  • Construction:Arcadis
  • Contractor:B-Tech Construction & Design
  • City:Bueng Kum
  • Country:Thailand
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Text description provided by the architects. The design concept of “Santiburi The Residence”, an ultra-luxury housing estate, envisages a home nestled in nature. Wooden trellises at the entrance evoke a sense of natural simplicity, and the preservation of the existing Willow and Raintrees creates a focal point before entering the estate. “Ton Yaang Naa,” or Resin Trees, are planted throughout the property and were selected for their suitability to the local climate. Symbolizing abundance, value, and endurance, these trees will further enhance the residences’ environment as they flourish.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
The 2-story houses are designed in modern-tropical style with a Thai touch and provide year-round comfort. The extended eaves serve to shade the living spaces from the tropical heat and keeps the interior of the house cool throughout the day. Houses are oriented to face the north and south, which provides enough natural light and allows optimal cross ventilation.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Natural materials are used in all areas. Supergenti Travertine marble floors for the living room and common areas on the ground level extend to the outdoor space. Teak flooring in the second-floor bedrooms creates a warm, cozy atmosphere. Extra-large glazing provides panoramic views of the surrounding greenery, bringing a sense of nature into the home. External teak cladding elicits the ambiance of traditional Thai houses of bygone eras. Teak is also used for the interior ceilings and extends to the exterior eave soffits. Terracotta clay roof shingles, traditionally used on Thai houses, are re-designed to create a modern tropical residence.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
The 790 square meter residence includes a living room, dining room, saloon, spa, and a bedroom for the elderly located on the ground floor. Private quarters on the second floor consists of a second living room, a master bedroom, bedroom 1, bedroom 2, and a gym.

Sections C and D
Sections C and D
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Consistent with the architecture, the subtle yet luxurious interior design is accentuated through the quality materials such as golden teak and marble. These line the floors, walls, and ceilings. Art and decorative pieces exude Thai influences with contemporary flair, while the warm color tones provide a sense of comfort and a family atmosphere. Each bedroom is also distinctly designed to reflect the lifestyles of its residents.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
