World
Semalam Boutique Hostel / Sixthree Studio

Semalam Boutique Hostel / Sixthree Studio
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hostel
Medan, Indonesia
  • Architects: Sixthree Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Toto, Trimble Navigation, Vray
  • Owner Client:Semalam Boutique Hostel
  • Lead Architect:Divan Thomas
  • Design Team (Architects):William Samin
  • City:Medan
  • Country:Indonesia
Courtesy of Sixthree Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Semalam is a charming boutique hotel strategically nestled in the middle of holiday routes in North Sumatra. Offering 24 cozy capsule beds, Semalam is aptly translated to “One Night”, further emphasizing it‘s function as a quick transit spot before travelers journeyed on to their next destinations.

Courtesy of Sixthree Studio
Plans
Having to work with a limited budget, we design by subtraction or simplification like removing the wall paint to expose the bricks and eliminating the need for paint then we create a void at the center of the building to let the natural light coming in.

Courtesy of Sixthree Studio
For the façade since its already been renovate by the previous owner we changing back to mimic the original structure but with our own interpretation.

Courtesy of Sixthree Studio
With sufficient arrangements for green and wooden elements, Semalam is transformed into a space that is far from temporary or impersonal – but rather, a memorable and healing escape you didn’t know you needed.

Courtesy of Sixthree Studio
