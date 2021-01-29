Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Le Pré aux Pierres House / bureau David Apheceix

Le Pré aux Pierres House / bureau David Apheceix

Save this project
Le Pré aux Pierres House / bureau David Apheceix

© Maxime Delvaux© Maxime Delvaux© Maxime Delvaux© Maxime Delvaux+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
France
  • Lead Architect:David Apheceix
  • Design Team:Vincent Le Bourdon
  • Landscape:Damien Roger
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. Le Pré aux Pierres is the transformation, renovation and extension of 3 farm houses in les Yvelines near Paris into a new home and project space for a Contemporary Art collector, by architect David Apheceix and designer Vincent Le Bourdon. The estate made of meadows and forest is 25 hectares but the buildings were only facing a small central courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Through a single gesture, the apposition of an orthogonal pattern onto the houses at an angle, the project aims at opening them towards the surrounding landscape and each other, through those new parallel lines. This pattern has the effect to carve volumes into the existing buildings, producing new façades, spaces and architectural elements.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The existing vernacular materials, stone, oak wood and terra-cotta tiles, are stretched around those voids by the operation: beams transform into columns, roofs into walls, ceilings into partitions and the ground floor into first floor. This continuous beige concrete floor that spans between the houses is perforated following the same pattern outside, to entwine terraces and the edge of the forest, in a landscape project developed with Damien Roger.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

This architectural apparatus works as a tool for the owner to play with infinite dialogical agencies between artworks and a spectacular natural environnement.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
bureau David Apheceix
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Le Pré aux Pierres House / bureau David Apheceix" 29 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955821/le-pre-aux-pierres-house-bureau-david-apheceix> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream