Zalando Technological Hub / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

+ 8

Design Team: Luís Rebelo de Andrade, Pedro Duarte Silva, Frederico Duarte Ferreira, Inês Martins

Construction: Civilcasa - Construções

Client: Zalando

City: Lisbon

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Zalando is a leading online fashion platform in Europe, which started as a startup in 2008 and today employs 32,000 people worldwide. Lisbon was the chosen city to be the destination of the third international technological hub.

The project, in Avenida da Liberdade, creates the right environment for the Zalando team to improve the store's digital experience, also reflecting its young and dynamic spirit.