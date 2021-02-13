Madame Architect's Julia Gamolina on Rejecting the Misogyny in Architecture in Design and the City Podcast

For the third episode of Design and the City, a podcast by reSITE on how to make cities more livable and lovable, by raising questions and proposing solutions for the city of the future, the team interviewed Madame Architect's Julia Gamolina. In this episode, the architect, founder, and editor-in-chief talks about the efforts of building a platform of community and collaboration, putting the spotlight on the diverse stories and perspectives of women that deserve a seat at the table.

ReSITE, a global non-profit acting to improve the urban environment, launched the second installment of its podcast Design and the City. Released for the first time last year, Design and the City, is back, bigger than ever, sharing different ideas on how to create more livable and lovable cities. Featuring guests involved in all aspects of city-making, urban development, architecture, and design, the digital audio series will explore the challenges and problems our current urban environments are facing. Seeking to imagine what a city that is built for everyone looks like, the podcast will tackle issues such as surveillance and security, real estate development and leisure in cities post-COVID, food security and sustainability, and inclusivity and inequality among others.

Interviewed by Alexandra Siebenthal, Digital Communications & Podcast Production Manager at ReSITE, the guest of the third interview is Julia Gamolina, Director of Strategy at Trahan Architects and Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Madame Architect, an online magazine about, by, and for the women that shape the world of architecture. Throughout the interview, the architect discusses her background and journey leading to the work she is doing today, kicking off the podcast with the influence that Madame Architect had on women in the industry.

Julia explains how early on, it was crucial to her to reject the typical "starchitect" path, focusing on her own interests and love for architecture instead of the pressures and expectations set by others to become something. The architect and editor goes on to explain how during the start of her career, she relied on the support of other women in the industry, listening to their advice and stories, which led to her creating Madame Architect. Now, the website has become a sought-after platform with over 150 influential interviewees that have shared numerous stories about their experiences and careers. She goes on to talk about the internalized misogyny that clearly exists in the field of architecture and design, and what women are capable of offering and what the future looks like for women in the field.