LUCE et Studio Reimagines Mingei International Museum in San Diego

Jennifer Luce, principal and founder of LUCE et Studio Architects has shared her vision for the Mingei International Museum renovation in San Diego. The design is featured in a video by Jeff Durkin of Breadtruck Films. The Mingei is a nonprofit that collects, conserves and exhibits folk art, craft, and design objects in Balboa Park. During the building’s centennial, a $37 million campaign began to renovate the structure.
Founded in 1978, the Mingei is part of the House of Charm, a Mission Revival-style building. Originally designed as a temporary exhibition space for the 1915 Panama-California Exposition, the building will be renovated to better serve the community and connect to the surrounding park. LUCE et studio approach the transformation as an opportunity to provide a ground floor exhibition hall, a new sunken auditorium, and a new staircase and skylight for the building's bell tower.
The studio commissioned Petra Blaisse to create a curtain in the auditorium space, Claudy Jongstra to create a large-scale wool mural for the ground floor, and a hanging glass sculpture by American artist Dale Chihuly for the bell tower. The Mingei is scheduled to reopen to the public in May 2021.
News via LUCE et Studio Architects