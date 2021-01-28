Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. LUCE et Studio Reimagines Mingei International Museum in San Diego

LUCE et Studio Reimagines Mingei International Museum in San Diego

Save this article
LUCE et Studio Reimagines Mingei International Museum in San Diego

Jennifer Luce, principal and founder of LUCE et Studio Architects has shared her vision for the Mingei International Museum renovation in San Diego. The design is featured in a video by Jeff Durkin of Breadtruck Films. The Mingei is a nonprofit that collects, conserves and exhibits folk art, craft, and design objects in Balboa Park. During the building’s centennial, a $37 million campaign began to renovate the structure.

Courtesy of LUCE et Studio ArchitectsCourtesy of LUCE et Studio ArchitectsCourtesy of LUCE et Studio ArchitectsCourtesy of LUCE et Studio Architects+ 12

Founded in 1978, the Mingei is part of the House of Charm, a Mission Revival-style building. Originally designed as a  temporary exhibition space for the 1915 Panama-California Exposition, the building will be renovated to better serve the community and connect to the surrounding park. LUCE et studio approach the transformation as an opportunity to provide a ground floor exhibition hall, a new sunken auditorium, and a new staircase and skylight for the building's bell tower.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LUCE et Studio Architects
Courtesy of LUCE et Studio Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of LUCE et Studio Architects
Courtesy of LUCE et Studio Architects

The studio commissioned Petra Blaisse to create a curtain in the auditorium space, Claudy Jongstra to create a large-scale wool mural for the ground floor, and a hanging glass sculpture by American artist Dale Chihuly for the bell tower. The Mingei is scheduled to reopen to the public in May 2021.

News via LUCE et Studio Architects

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "LUCE et Studio Reimagines Mingei International Museum in San Diego" 28 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955627/luce-et-studio-reimagines-mingei-international-museum-in-san-diego> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream