2415 EW Apartment / DaoHo Studio

Lead Architect: Dao Thanh, Ho cuong, Luu Anh Thu, Dang Thanh Huyen

Air Conditioning: BTB-Aircon

Interiors (Bar): Handdecor

Lighting: Alis Viet Nam

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This project is about creating a balanced atmosphere between noisy and calm.

Let us introduce our brainchild. 2415EW is the second highest apartment of Euro Window building. Located at a corner of city center, in which always busy and crownded. On the other side, the facade of flat was made from glass so it has a large view and full of natural light. However, there was one bedroom hid a part of the sight to see landscape. That was our challenge when renovate apartment.

The owner of this flat told us, that he loves music and he wants a space to live but also an entertainment room, to enjoy sound and wine. Our solution here is rearrange the plan, remove some walls to make an open-living space. We use 1/2 area for kitchen and living room, also placed them in center of apartment. We called that a "chill out space". A concrete collum seem a weakness of this flat, however, we thought it would be great if turned it into a mirror cladding. In fact, that mirror collum work really well, it creat a paranoma view in spaces, there is no start or end point. Best part of master and bedrooms is that we use frosted glass as the room divider. The effects on spaces are bring out an endless view from East to West and keep family members always connected.

The main entrance of apartment is blocked by the bar (also the kitchen island). We want the hall will lead people into the spaces gradually, not directly. Evoking curiousness then bursting by the context. Talk about the kitchen island, it made from brushed copper monolithic. With an unique design and a shiny material the bar become highlight of apartment.

Overrall, we choose a minimal design for this apartment, we also set solid box and open box alternately in the spaces. Each furniture was carefully consider to chosen and designed. Ensuring furnishings unite with spaces. We can say 2415EW is an absolutely convenient apartment for life and totally a comfortable place to live.