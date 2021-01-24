Island Rest / Ström Architects

+ 14

Lead Architect: Emma Ward-Lambert, Will Mouland

Structural Engineer: Eckersley O’Callaghan

Lighting Designer: Spiers + Major

Environmental & Sustainability Consultants: MESH Energy

Cost Consultant: APS Associates

Construction Manager: Rice Projects

Country: United Kingdom

‘Island Rest’ is our response to our client’s brief for a contemporary family holiday home. Situated on a beautiful Isle of Wight creek, ‘Island Rest’ sits on a spacious site with direct access to the water and views of the Solent beyond. Our clients wanted a special space to escape to that would bring the family together, with a focus on nature; in particular access to the Solent with all associated water activities.

Our design is a low in profile, a simple single-storey rectilinear form containing the main living and dining area with a bedroom ‘wing’ leading off it. The master suite is the exception – this has been kept separate from the other bedrooms and is situated at the other end of the living area with access to the deck outside.

Every room in the house has been situated to maximise the views to the north, but the living areas also look out onto the south-facing courtyard, allowing sunshine deep into the plan. This creates a dramatic impact as you look through the house to the gardens and water beyond, and inside a sense of light and space.

Given the waterside location of this project, we needed to carefully respond to the typology of the site, with particular reference to flooding. To address the flood risk, the floor level has been raised to perch on the highest point of the site, which is outside of the future flood risk zone, and the house spans out on a single level as the terrain slopes away, leaving the bedroom wing ‘floating’ over the landscape below. Landscaping was a consideration from the outset and has a very natural and organic feel, with mowed paths through wildflowers leading to and defining areas of different function and interest.