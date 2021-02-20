Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Sky House / Marra + Yeh Architects

Sky House / Marra + Yeh Architects

Save this project
Sky House / Marra + Yeh Architects

© Brett Boardman© Brett Boardman© Brett Boardman© Brett Boardman+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Sydney, Australia
  • Lead Architects:Carol Marra, Ken Yeh
  • Design Team:Marra + Yeh Architects
  • Structural Engineering:PMI Engineers
  • Lighting Design:Architectural Lighting Design
  • Industrial Design:Tilt Industrial Design
  • Landscape Design:Arborliz
  • Builder:Shorebuild
  • City:Sydney
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The Brief: a sustainable house. A family of 5 wanting to consolidate two adjoining terraces to create a contemporary, flexible and sustainable house. In initial conversations, they expressed an ambition to approach environmental design in a holistic manner rather than by adding a disconnected list of features.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

They envisaged this as their home for the next 20+ years, and required that it accommodate family changes (including potentially accommodating aging parents, an au pair, university-aged children in a self-contained area, and/or a potential income stream). The family’s attachment to their neighbourhood, and their desire to remain in the community as their children grow up called for a house with inbuilt flexibility and adaptability, to easily respond to changing circumstances over time.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The Challenges: heritage & sustainability. Sky House takes its name from the very large (6m x4m) operable roof window at its centre, the key to the functional operation of our climatic adaptability approach.  Despite Council’s stated environmental agenda, planning officers were at first reluctant to support the concept, unable to reconcile an innovative approach to sustainable architecture within the confines of the heritage conservation area restrictions. With the backing of the client, the architects pursued a series of meetings with Council officers to explain, discuss and negotiate an outcome that would meet both sustainability and heritage requirements. Through this process, we obtained Council approval in a reasonable time frame without compromising on the design outcomes.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Sustainable house: The Results. Sky House addresses living in the age of climate change and is part of an ongoing search to create climate-responsive buildings, an inquiry we pursue through research, teaching, and practice. The atrium is a climatic device carefully calibrated to the natural environment and is also the primary space organiser. It separates private and public spaces and creates a vertical connection between levels, giving every room cross ventilation, natural light, and a connection to the outdoors. The atrium single-handedly solves many of the typical problems encountered in terrace houses.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Comfort is achieved through the seamless combination of sustainable design and building technology. This approach was validated during recent summer heatwaves when the clients reported that being inside felt like occupying an air-conditioned space, although it is only naturally cooled.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The sky-window is a high-performance custom-made element integrated with an external sunshade screen which results in multiple open/close combinations, therefore acting as the primary climate-modulator on both a daily and seasonal basis. An additional retractable shade system over the rear deck provides a protected outdoor area and reduces solar heat gain to the ground level. Sustainable design also incorporates green roofs, a vegetable garden, and rainwater harvesting. The Sky House sustainable house transforms the Sydney terrace into an experience of the seasons, welcoming in the clouds, the trees and the sky, creating a unique connection with the elements of nature.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Marra + Yeh Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Sky House / Marra + Yeh Architects" 20 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955400/sky-house-marra-plus-yeh-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream