World
Villa BE / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti

Villa BE / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti

© Keith Isaacs

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Padua, Italy
  • Lead Architects:Alessandro de paoli, Mirco de franceschi, elisabetta baldan, marco sartori
  • Model:Paolo guidotto, Federica lunguanti
  • Structural Engineer:Guido ometto
  • Project And Visualization:Daniele volpato, Enrico todaro
  • Project And Management:Silvia canton
  • City:Padua
  • Country:Italy
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Text description provided by the architects. The building is brought by the aggregation of three volumes, all with a rectangular plan with the same planimetric proportions and easily recognizable from the outside.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The central body and the south-facing body are developed on one floor; they are designed to be the space for relations and receiving guests.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The third volume closing the courtyard to the north is developed on two levels: the spa and fitness area are located on the ground floor while the sleeping area is located on the first floor.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The inner courtyard, bounded on three sides and open to the garden, resembles the courtyards of the Venetian rural houses: it is conceived as the fulcrum of the house, it is a fourth body, a void, an enveloping space towards which all the volumes of the house are faced.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

In this context, the project listens to the surrounding landscape, opening up to dialogue with it and receiving its shadows, lights, and sounds. The metal roofing of the three bodies lying on the gabled roofs reflects the colors of nature. The “carabottino” closures allow glimpses of the reflections and movement. The square-knitted metal panels conceal the interior spaces corresponding with the large windows, letting in a filtered light that envelops the interior in a play of lights that accompanies the passing of the hours and the passing of the days.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Project gallery

