World
La Inesita Housing / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto

La Inesita Housing / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto

© Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Villa Allende, Argentina
  • Lead Architect:Andrés Alonso
  • Design Team:Andrés Alonso, Araceli Julieta Gonzalez
  • Client:520 Developments
  • Engineering:Eduardo Walter Moron
  • Collaborators:Fernando Neyra, Dianela Guajardo, Franco Aichino
  • City:Villa Allende
  • Country:Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. La Inesita is a 550 m2 building, formed by 6 homes, arranged over an 800 m2 lot, located in a residential neighborhood of Villa Allende City, Cordoba, Argentina.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The city has suffered a densification process which has worried a sector of the population, who sees this development as a threat to the single-family household residences of some neighborhoods and, consequently to the way these were perceived and experienced a few years ago, endangering its identity as a city-town.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Added to this phenomenon, there is a lack of urban planning that takes into account the need of urban spaces and equipment; this, to our understanding, has contributed to the loss of the small town character, excluding the encounters between neighbors and reducing public spaces to streets and sidewalks, these last ones lacking in many cases.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Based on this, we understand that intervention should begin, on one hand, by resolving the impact that greater densification in the area could generate, and on the other, by proposing solutions to the lack of urban spaces and equipment.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In consequence, with this analysis, the removal of the standard front face is conceded to public space generating a sidewalk extension with a bench that runs all along the façade. This way it proposes a connection between both public and private spaces so as to function as an “urban buffer” that fosters social encounters.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Concerning the treatment of the relationship with the surroundings, we work with a sequence of high basal walls which work as veils, hiding the nature of the objet to the observer. This ruse allows an illusory effect that demands from the experimenter to use the fourth dimension (time) to travel through it and to reveal the mystery of its nature. Over this 2.50 m tall brick base that occupies the total buildable length of the lot, the second floor materializes. Plastered and painted in white and finished in a permeable skin constituting the façade of this second level. It allows sunlight to illuminate it from behind revealing, towards the street, the presence of emptiness. This emptiness is contained within high walls giving to this space an atmosphere that emancipates itself from its immediate surrounding, turning this terrace into a meeting place for its inhabitants.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This functional outline is simple and clear. The building utilizes the left side to generate the pedestrian circulation that alows to enter the ground floor of each functional unit and it opens completely to the east where the row of backyards is located. Vehicles enter from the opposite side of the walking area and park under the common use expansion.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

En este sentido nos pareció interesante trabajar con pieles que funcionan como velos. De esta manera la naturaleza del edificio queda oculta al observador que necesitara de la cuarta dimensión (el tiempo) para atravesar sus muros y descubrirlo.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Este artilugio visual da cuenta de que la arquitectura puede trabajar a diferentes nivel de percepción y que el tratamiento de la mirada es fundamental a la hora de hacer arquitectura y que muchas veces es necesario no mostrar. La ciudad de Villa Allende al carecer de un planeamiento integral carece de espacios públicos distribuidos estratégicamente.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Villa Allende, Cordoba, Argentina

Andrés Alonso Arquitecto
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "La Inesita Housing / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto" [Edificio La Inesita / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto] 19 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

